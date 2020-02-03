VENICE - An annual party held by Florida Veterans for Common Sense will celebrate the birthday of Founding Father Thomas Paine along with lauding Kindra Muntz, President of SAFE, Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections.
The event takes place Saturday at the IMG Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton. It starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75 for the event.
According to Gene Jones, president of the Florida Veterans for Common Sense, the event "celebrates the legacy of Founding Father Thomas Paine whose short book 'Common Sense' changed the American rebellion into a revolution for political independence from the King of England and outlined our form of government. He was a veteran who at the request of General Washington wrote the Crisis Papers that Washington ordered read to the troops after the defeat at New York."
Paine's words: “These are the times that try men’s souls,” are said to have lifted the moral of the Revolutionary War troops of America.
Jim Hightower will be the keynote speaker Saturday. Hightower is a National Public Radio commentator and New York Times bestselling author.
"Hightower is known for his humor and incisive commentary on current events and politics," according to a news release.
Jones noted that each year, the veterans' group awards The Thomas Paine Award to a resident "in the tradition of Thomas Paine who works hard to make our communities, state, and nation better, and helps advance the promise of America."
The Thomas Paine Award will be presented to Muntz this year. Her group "promotes election reform, campaign finance reform and single member county commission districts. In addition, she has headed up the state-wide organization, Unitarian Universalist Justice Florida, which promotes justice, equity, and compassion in public policy," Jones said in a news release.
Proceeds from the event benefit Florida Veterans for Common Sense Fund, Inc.
The fund and group "has initiated such projects as Courts Assisting Veterans, Sarasota’s Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, Green Path Veterans Farms, Veterans in Focus, and assisting homeless veterans with housing."
For more information, email: FLVeterans@aol.com or call Jim Dirmann at 941-350-1299
Tickets are online at https://tinyurl.com/TPaine-2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.