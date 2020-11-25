When Larry Humes, the history expert of Venice, suggested today’s Our Town feature story about a woman opening a new variation on a restaurant, I thought it was perfect for our Thanksgiving issue.
Little did I know that Meg Novack is not just a cook but a master of many things with a master’s degree to prove it.
For those who think that success just falls out of the trees onto some people, this is a story of what really goes into success — passion for something and lots of hard work.
In this case, the passion began in her parents’ restaurant, where she would sit on the “pickle bucket” and watch pickles being cut up.
I actually have one thing in common with this super-achieving lady — a love of pickles.
When I was little I would tag along with my father to Danny Budin’s delicatessen to fetch corned beef sandwiches for a Saturday lunch or an evening supper to give my mother a break from cooking. While Mr. Schnickelstein was preparing the sandwiches at the deli, he would always give me a kosher dill pickle to eat.
These days you can find similar pickles on the tables at Corky and Lenny’s deli in Pepper Pike, Ohio, or Katz’s Deli in New York City, and once a year locally when the Jewish Congregation of Venice has its annual food festival.
But not in 2021. The evil pandemic is robbing me and so many other corned beef, pastrami and pickle fans of one of my all-time favorite annual festivals.
But I digress. The topic is the success story in today’s Our Town.
Over the years, I have known many a mover and shaker. Parental involvement seems to be a common thing, but it comes in many forms.
Sometimes, it’s simply letting the child see the parents working at the restaurant or dry cleaners or library or wherever. Other times it is one or both parents taking the child to gymnastics or soccer practice or knitting lessons or acting or singing lessons. It might even have something to do with turning them loose on a computer at an early age.
Of course, there always are exceptions, such as Oprah Winfrey who did quite an incredible job of raising herself, according to what I have read. Somehow, her thirst for knowledge developed and helped propel her on her road to success.
There was a girl in the class ahead of me at Sweet Briar whose father would send their private plane to take her home to Texas for the various holidays. He owned a rather large oil company. At school she worked as a waitress in the dining room to earn her spending money.
Everyone is different, but it seems that the more good examples a child has, the more likely is that child to be successful at something. And that has nothing to do with becoming fabulously wealthy, although that does sometimes occur. Mostly it has to do with having a good life well lived.
Venice probably has more examples of such people than most cities and for proof we have Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center, Venice Symphony, Venice Historical Society, Loveland Center, Venice Concert Band, Our Mother’s House, the Salvation Army, a John Nolen planned community in which to live, a beautiful city that is constantly being improved thanks to Venice Area Beautification volunteers and city employees who care.
We have fine public, private and parochial schools in a state that for too long was not known for the quality of its education system.
I am certain I will have emails for weeks to come admonishing me for all the organizations I left off this short list.
The gist of it is we have so many special people here like the Novacks, who raised this super-successful woman who, in the midst of a pandemic, has founded a new business, one that is just what we need at this time but also one that will feed us well even when the pandemic ends.
Have I mentioned lately that I love this city?
It is because of the Nolen plan, certainly, and the Prentiss French landscaping. Larry has written about both men recently.
But many other people and all these various organizations run by thinkers and doers put Venice in a class by itself, matched by very few cities anywhere in this country, let alone here in Florida.
Even in the dark days of the Great Depression, when Venice had just 100 residents and no money to light the streetlights, it always had special people, including an active Chamber of Commerce that would bring the winter home of the Kentucky Military Institute to fill its empty hotels with teachers and students circa 1932.
And then years later when the Greatest Show on Earth was downsizing, the chamber leaders brought it from its 204 acres in Sarasota to 15 acres at Venice Municipal Airport.
In return, the circus built a $1 million arena with an interior modeled after the Madison Square Garden of that era. Venice is the only city in North America that ever had such a gift from a circus — and not just any circus but The Greatest Show on Earth.
Overnight, that show’s train cars proclaimed on every train car “Winter Home, Venice, Florida.” Many of the people connected with the show then are still here, or their children are here.
Sadly, because of neglect by a few who did not know or appreciate its history, that special gift was torn down in 2014. Sorry for digressing. But if we don’t care about our history, we will be the losers.
Humes, whose stories inspired this column, first came here as a student at the KMI. Fortunately for this paper and its readers and members of the local historical society, which he has headed, he eventually chose to retire here with his wife, Carol, a nurse, who has also given countless hours to this area as a volunteer at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
I am the luckiest person of all because I have been able to get to know so many of these wonderful people, as has this paper’s longtime favorite columnist, Fran Valencic, who has been covering the movers and shakers of Venice for at least 25 years.
She also taught legions of youngsters at Taylor Ranch Elementary School. Many of them have chosen to return after getting their college degrees.
If you are a newcomer to Venice, spend some time at the Venice Museum Monday through Wednesday, 351 S. Nassau St. Definitely join the Venice Historical Society and attend its meetings.
The more you learn about Venice, the more you will gain from living here.
Get involved.
Be an usher for the Venice Symphony. Paint sets or sew costumes or act at Venice Theatre. Contact Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota or Coastal Wildlife to become trained as a sea turtle volunteer if you will be here from May 1 through Oct. 31, which is sea turtle season.
Be a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. Help with the Audubon annual Christmas bird count. Get involved with 4-H or Scouts or Pop Warner football. Whatever your interest or skill level, there is a group waiting to welcome you.
Have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.
