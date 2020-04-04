Potato Knishes

Potato knishes for Passover.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Passover Hush Puppy Potato Knishes Ingredients

6 large Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

4 eggs, divided

3 tablespoons potato starch

3 tablespoons Gefen Mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon salt

pinch of white pepper

2 hot dogs, cut into 1/2-inch slices

Preparation

Add potatoes and water to cover to a medium pot. Bring to a boil; cook until fork tender. Drain well.

Mash the potatoes well in a large bowl. Add three eggs, potato starch, mayonnaise, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, mixing well to combine. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with Gefen Easy Baking Parchment Paper. Scoop up mounds of the potato mixture and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Press a hot dog slice into the center of each potato mound until it’s completely covered.

Whisk the remaining egg to make an egg wash. Brush each potato mound with the egg wash. Bake for approximately 40 minutes, until the potato mound starts to brown.

Variation: For a “doughless potato knish,” omit the hot dog, resulting in parve knishes.

Reproduced from “Perfect for Pesach” by Naomi Nachman, with permission from the copyright holders ArtScroll/Mesorah Publications, LTD. Photography by Miriam Pascal.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments