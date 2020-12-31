SARASOTA — If you’re 65 or older, not living in a long-term-care facility and looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination, County Health Officer Chuck Henry offers this advice: Be patient.
With 150,000 full-time Sarasota County residents over 65 and however many part-time residents that may qualify for vaccination, “it will be a while just to get all the priority groups vaccinated,” he said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis added people 65 and over to the state’s top priority group, along with front-line health care workers and long-term-care facility staff and residents, in a Dec. 23 executive order.
The order is contrary to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to give front-line essential workers a higher priority and among seniors to focus first on people 75 and older.
The Health Department received 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday and began giving shots Tuesday afternoon on what Henry acknowledged was short notice to the public.
More vaccinations were given Wednesday and Thursday, using about 2,000 doses, he said during a news conference.
Another 1,000 doses have been set aside for EMTs and paramedics, he said, which leaves about 500 doses that probably will be made available Monday.
Information will be released on the Department’s website, Sarasota.FloridaHealth.gov, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Department Public Information Officer Steve Huard said.
There won’t be a clinic over the weekend, Huard said, to give the department time to reset and prepare for an anticipated second distribution of the vaccine. Vaccinations will be conducted for first responders, however.
Henry said weekly shipments of vaccine are expected, though the details aren’t known. As more becomes available, there are plans to add vaccination sites, including ones recipients can drive though.
Vaccinations have been hindered by “a tremendous amount of technological issues,” Huard said.
It’s hoped that a statewide system to register for vaccination will address them, but the date of its rollout is unknown.
Henry said it’s his understanding the new system will allow registration by phone. Currently, an appointment can only be made online, a hindrance to people without a computer.
“We understand it’s not the best system,” he said.
Henry said the public should bear in mind that the initial shipment of vaccine is just “the first drips of the faucet opening.”
“Our message is that more vaccine is coming,” he said. “Our goal is getting vaccine out to individuals as quickly as we can.”
In the meantime, he said, people need to continue to social distance, wear a mask and keep up their hand hygiene.
“These things will continue to be important for many months ahead,” he said.
By the numbers
The state reported 13,486 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most since July — and then saw 16,653 more cases on Thursday, with 125 deaths.
The positivity rate was 11.57%, the second-highest in more than a month.
Sarasota County reported 198 new cases Thursday, just missing a third consecutive day of more than 200 cases. There were two deaths and a positivity rate of 7.06%.
Since the pandemic reached Sarasota County in March, Sarasota County has had 509 people die of the disease.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 86 COVID-19 patients Thursday, with 11 of them in the ICU. It reported a seven-day positivity rate of 9.7% and one death.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 19 COVID-19 patients and no deaths.
Statewide, 6,352 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. There were 128 in the county.
With students returning to class Monday, the Sarasota County School District reported eight students isolated due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and one staff member and 15 students quarantined because of exposure on Thursday.
Through Dec. 29, 3,165 people in Sarasota County had been vaccinated, according to a state database.
That ranks the county 14th, exactly its rank by population among the state’s 67 counties.
