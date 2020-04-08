SARASOTA — The Patterson Foundation is working to help fight COVID-19 with its own “leveraging its existing partnerships with philanthropic networks and encouraging continued generosity locally and globally,” it said in a news release.
“The Patterson Foundation’s commitment to creating stronger futures for communities recovering from disasters is guiding our approach to the uncertainties created by COVID-19,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation.
Contributions are going to continue to its “proven platforms” and is going to be connecting nonprofits with ways to “learn, share and build capacity in ways that strengthen their philanthropic missions to meet the evolving technology needs of communities around the world.”
The partners and initiatives include:
• Season of Sharing: An initial $500,000 contribution to help Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota county families “financially affected by the pandemic with emergency assistance for immediate basic needs such as payments for utilities, childcare and rent.”
It said it will match up to $500,000 to strengthen the effort. To learn more, visit cfsarasota.org/community-impact/community-care/season-of-sharing.
• 2020 Giving Challenge: The Patterson Foundation continues its 1:1 match for donations to “regional nonprofit organizations participating in the 24-hour event from noon April 28 to noon April 29, up to $100 per donor, per nonprofit organization.”
It noted “there is no limit to the number of unique individual matches a nonprofit organization can receive during the 2020 Giving Challenge.”
For more information on the Giving Challenge, visit cfsarasota.org/nonprofits/giving-challenge.
• NetHope: The foundation is providing a $100,000 gift to “catalyze contributions from additional funders to strengthen NetHope’s international COVID-19 response effort and support its 57 member organizations with technology solutions developed in partnership with leading technology companies.” To support NetHope’s efforts, visit nethope.org.
NetHope is “raising funds to support its member organizations around the world responding to the coronavirus while convening and managing task forces exploring ways to optimize remote working tools and practices, supply chain management, and information sharing and management.”
The foundation supports NetHope during global efforts, giving more than $2 million for disasters such as an Indonesian earthquake and Hurricane Dorian.
For more information, visit www.thepattersonfoundation.org.
