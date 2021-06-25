TAMPA — “PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure,’” is coming to Tampa’s Yuengling Center at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

The production is described as filled with action and music.

“Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to Tampa,” according to a news release. “In this production, the heroic pups ...embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.”

The performance includes Mayor Goodway, Cap’n Turbot, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma in an epic adventure.

Tickets for this event are on sale Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com. Prices are $15, $25, $35, $45, $55 and $99 for VIP, minus fees and parking passes.

Tickets are also available at www.pawpatrollive.com.

“A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available,” it said. “The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive Meet and Greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (age 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.”

