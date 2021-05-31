NORTH PORT — Doug Mayo browsed the hurricane prep items grouped in the tax-free section of Lowe’s in North Port on Friday.
“I’m pretty much ready,” said the longtime Florida resident of hurricane season, which started - officially - Tuesday - and lasts until Nov. 30.
“I have seven cases of water, toilet paper, nonperishable food, plywood and a new generator,” he said. “I transitioned from my pandemic supplies into a hurricane supply kit.”
Florida’s 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicked off Friday. Retailers were ready, grouping items that are on the state’s tax-free list until June 6.
Customers, though, weren’t rushing to get their early disaster shopping done.
For his part, Mayo said he begins preparing for hurricane season in the winter.
“One time, I wasn’t prepared ahead of time and when I went to buy stuff before the storm, there wasn’t hardly anything left — no water, no gas can, no batteries,” he said. “I never wanted that to happen again. So now I start buying hurricane supplies in February and March.”
If you didn’t start that early, you still have until June 6 to buy many items without having to pay sales tax, which is 7% in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, 7.5% in DeSoto County.
Tax-free supplies include flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries and generators.
“With an active hurricane season predicted this year, the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been extended to 10 days to provide more opportunities for Floridians to take advantage of this sales tax holiday,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a recent statement.
DeSantis also signed into law House Bill 7061, which includes an annual tax-free savings for the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Floridians are estimated to save $10.5 million on disaster supplies.
A storm warning is the worst time to try to buy hurricane supplies, said 14-year Lowe’s employee Gloria Locey.
Carlos Alcocer, a four-year North Port Lowe’s employee, said customers are in a worse frenzy during a hurricane warning than at a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving.
“We run out of plywood, water, batteries and other supplies,” Alcocer said. “We restock the store as quickly as possible, but everyone is buying the same items all at once.”
A quick, safe light is a good thing to have if the power goes out, even if it’s caused by a thunderstorm and not a hurricane. At the Ace Hardware store in North Port, assistant manager Crystal Anciello suggests self-stick LED lights are an essential hurricane supply.
“It’s good to have these lights all over the house if you know a storm is coming,” she said. “They have a switch and go on like a regular light. They are very bright. It’s easier than carrying a flashlight from room to room and safer than candles. It’s really great for seniors.”
Tarps are usually among the first forgotten items before a storm and extremely needed after a hurricane, says Home Depot in Englewood assistant manager Sandi Slaughter.
“If something gets damaged, you immediately want to cover it to protect it,” she said. “We have plenty of tarps and plastic sheeting now, but we won’t if there’s a real storm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.