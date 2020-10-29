SARASOTA - The eight annual Paychecks for Patriots is set for November, teaming up CareerSource Suncoast with State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee.
As a way of honoring Veterans Day, it will take place as a "special hiring fair" to help employ veterans. It runs from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 12.
"To celebrate Veterans Day this month, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and participating Florida employers are partnering with CareerSource Florida regions to connect veterans with available careers in their community," it said in a news release.
The event annually works to bring together employers with veterans.
"This year’s event may look different than usual, but CareerSource Suncoast remains committed to using technology to still allow for service members and veterans to come together with local businesses," it said.
CareerSource Suncoast praised veterans.
"Through Paychecks for Patriots, businesses will be connected with talented, well-trained veterans to join their team," it said. "In the past seven years, more than 6,280 veteran candidates and military family members who participated in Paychecks for Patriots across the state have gained employment."
Those people seeking jobs - or employers who are seeking a free booth - can register at careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
