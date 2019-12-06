As you pull into Pearl Harbor, you feel the history of one day.
It's the same feeling you may have if you stand in Ford's Theatre or at Ground Zero in New York City. It doesn't matter if the history is from a few decades or few centuries ago - it breathes right into your soul.
At Pearl, you don't see the attacking planes or burning ships, but you certainly feel them.
We are on the verge of when those who experienced the attack on Pearl Harbor will themselves be a part of our history - but they also remain a part of our future as we tell our grandchildren of the day that pushed us into World War II.
Groups of survivors from the day have disbanded in the last decade - the latest being the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association in San Diego earlier this fall, shuttering with only seven men of the original 586 members still alive as of Sept. 22, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Our VFWs, American Legions and other groups still host some World War II veterans - and hold them up just a little bit higher nowadays. It's deserved.
For those of us who weren't alive for the day, a visit or two to Pearl Harbor is sobering. Yes, there's a lot of sun and sand and surf in the area - but a few hours can humble a person about the other realities of life.
And I'd recommend watching "Tora! Tora! Tora!" at some point. There are some who'd say "Pearl Harbor" or "Midway" is better because of special effects or storyline, but "Tora! Tora! Tora!" is the Hollywood movie that tells the story.
I have a similar position on watching "The Longest Day" over "Saving Private Ryan" when we talk about D-Day. Sure, "Saving Private Ryan" is probably a better film, but it is mainly a great fiction story about the historic event. "The Longest Day" is a good movie about what happened June 6, 1944.
So on Dec. 7, I try to watch a few minutes of "Tora! Tora! Tora!" and usually smirk at the quote from Maj. Truman Landon, who was literally trying to land a B-17 from stateside as the attacks began:
"What a way to fly into a war: unarmed and outta gas."
You also have the option to talk to some of our World War II veterans about their reactions when they found out the attacks had started.
There's no doubt people will spend some time today thinking about The Day of Infamy. It's obvious and appropriate. There have been some social media objections - bizarrely - suggesting the Venice Christmas Boat Parade shouldn't take place on Dec. 7 because it somehow besmirches Pearl Harbor.
We all have the right to object to whatever - but that's stretch of protest. Equating a boat parade celebrating the community and Christmas with somehow dismissing the history of the day is some strange math.
The boat parade showcases a lifestyle of living along the water and in the warmth. I struggle to come up with any way it can be considered a denigration of the facts of Pearl Harbor.
The Venice Municipal Airport is hosting an open house Dec. 7 as well - and it's not somehow denigrating the fliers of 1941 or World War II. Its history is rooted in the war as well - but it doesn't shut down runways because pilots from America have been killed in every American war since Victor Chapman in 1916.
Chapman, technically, was a pilot for the French Foreign Legion.
I can't speak for the dead, but I'm guessing they'd want us to live.
Whether it is feeling their history at Pearl Harbor, Ford's Theatre or Ground Zero, it isn't purely mourning. It's about learning and moving forward. Sometimes that should be through sober thoughts. Sometimes that should be through silly moments.
So while we should raise a toast to their memory, the dead probably don't mind if we feel a buzz at some point. Email scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
