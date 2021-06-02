Laurel Road fatality

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Friday night at the intersection of Laurel Road and Tamiami Trail.

LAUREL — A pedestrian died after being struck Friday night by a car at Laurel Road and Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41, according to authorities.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were on the scene that night, according to a release.

Northbound Tamiami Trail at Laurel Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

No other information was available Tuesday.

