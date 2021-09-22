Fatal crash 9/19

A 71-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing a street on Sunday night.

SARASOTA — A 71-year-old man was killed after he allegedly walked into the path of a car on Sunday night, according to authorities.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, a Venice man driving a van was traveling southbound on South Tamiami Trail near Springfield Drive in Sarasota.

A second car was stopped on a grassy shoulder north of Springfield Drive and was letting out a pedestrian.

The pedestrian allegedly began to cross South Tamiami Trail from west to east and ran directly into the path of the Venice man’s car, according to a news release.

The van hit the pedestrian and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide unit are conducting the investigation.

