When you hear Burgundy, you may think red wine, like the color implies. If this is so, you are correct, although there is white Burgundy too. The former is Pinot Noir. The latter is made from the Chardonnay grape.
Chardonnay is one of the most versatile grapes for winemaking because it can thrive in both cool and warm climates and is grown in many parts of the world.
The actual flavor of the Chardonnay grape is a delicate one. However, factors such as climate, soil, and winemaking style can give these wines a broad range of distinct characteristics. They are crisp with refreshing acidity and flavors of green apple, citrus fruits, and sometimes even cucumber. Others can be round and rich with flavors of tropical and stone fruits, butter, toasty oak, and a touch of vanilla.
In most parts of the world white wine made from the Chardonnay grape is called just that, Chardonnay. However, if it is from the Burgundy region of France, it is referred to as white Burgundy and more specifically the name is the region, appellation, or village where the wine is made. A wine labeled Bourgogne is a wine made from grapes grown throughout Burgundy rather than one specific place.
Each of these areas impart distinct characteristics into the glass. The soil, winemaking methods and weather each play a part in the wine’s aroma, taste, color and body.
There is a movie called Back to Burgundy where three siblings reunite to take over the family vineyard after their father passes. There are scenes in the film that paint a great picture of how the taste and style of the wine depends on how the vineyards are manned, the time the grapes are harvested and winemaking techniques.
Three premium Chardonnay regions within the Burgundy area of France from north to south are:
Chablis — this is a cool climate and wines from here will be crisp and clean with pear, green apple, citrus and minerality. These wines rarely see any oak aging and are lighter in style compared to their counterparts.
Côte-d’Or — located in the middle of Burgundy with a moderate climate. Wines from here are of excellent quality. Within this region there are two prominent villages that are labeled on the bottle:
Meursault, Puligny-Montrachet — these wines are fuller bodied and rounder from a bit of oak contact during fermentation and aging in yeast left over from fermentation, also known as lees, which lend a creamy richness. Tropical and white stone fruits, oak and a touch of spice are present in these superior wines.
Mâconnais — this is the southern most region for White Burgundy. There may be good value found in wines labeled as Macon and they can cost considerably less than their neighbors to the north. Mâcon wines are bright, rarely see oak, and are lighter-bodied with melon, apple and citrus notes. While Pouilly-Fuissé can be particularly popular, look for Saint-Veran or Mâcon Villages on the label.
Hopefully this helps to demystify the wonderful world of white Burgundy, making labels easier to decipher so you can enjoy these wines to the fullest.
Nicole Carbon is Level 2 Award in Wines certified from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She is a freelance editor and writer based in Sarasota. If you have any questions or comments you may email her at carbonnicole@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @NicCarbon, Facebook @Nicole.Carbon, and Twitter @NicCarbon.
