VENICE — According to those involved, the 2020 Pelican Pointe garage sale — which helps the American Cancer Society — was another “huge success.”
The event in late January raised more than $30,000, according to Maureen Houde.
“Since its inception in 2002, the garage sale earnings exceed $345,000,” she said.
The attendance was nearly 1,400 — its largest yet.
“The Pelican Pointe Relay Team is comprised of a garage sale, a golf tournament and a Century Club,” according to Houde. “The Century Club, founded eight years ago, is a wonderful way to give and honor a loved one.”
It has raised more than $200,000 itself.
“Collectively, the multiple facets of the Pelican Pointe Relay Team have raised over $1.1 million making us a member of the ‘One Million Dollar Team.’ In 2019, the Pelican Pointe team was second in the state of Florida and 17th in the United States.”
More than 550 volunteers from Pelican Pointe participate in fundraising events, Houde said — many of whom are cancer survivors and caregivers.
It already has set up the next Garage Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Pelican Pointe Club House.
