SARASOTA — The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast presents Perlman Music Program alumni, the Kila Quartet, for two special PMP Alumni: Around Town performances in February.
Kila Quartet members Randall Goosby, violin; Valerie Kim, violin; Natalie Loughran, viola; and Connor Kim, cello will perform string quartet selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s String Quartet in C major, K. 465; George Gershwin’s Lullaby; and Béla Bartók’s String Quartet No. 3.
The musicians in this string quartet are completing their undergraduate and master’s degrees at The Juilliard School in New York City under the tutelages of Itzhak Perlman, Roger Tapping and Joel Krosnick.
The community performances will be:
• Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Doors open at 7 p.m.; performance at 7:30 p.m.; a reception with the artists will follow. Tickets: $15; and free for 18 and under.
• Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The Meadows Country Club, 3010 Longmeadow, Sarasota. Doors open at 6 p.m.; performance at 7 p.m.; dessert reception with the artists follows. Tickets: $25 and free for 18 and under.
Tickets for both events may be purchased online at PerlmanSuncoast.org or by calling 941-955-4942.
PMP Alumni: Around Town is sponsored in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, The Exchange, Inc., The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Williams Parker, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, and in partnership with the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
