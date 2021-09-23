New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday expanded the group of people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
The agency says that people 65 and older; residents in long-term care settings; and people 50–64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.
People 18–49 with underlying medical conditions and people 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting may get one.
Previously, booster shots were only authorized for people who were moderately or severely immuno-compromised.
The new guidance applies solely to people who have received the Pfizer vaccine. Booster shots for Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients haven't been authorized yet.
The Department of Health-Sarasota will start administering Pfizer booster shots at 8:30 a.m. Monday at its offices in Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd., and North Port, 6950 Outreach Way.
First and second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and shots of the J&J vaccine are also available.
In approving the booster shots, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky rejected the recommendation of an advisory board that voted against job-based eligibility.
In a statement on the CDC website, she says that the expanded eligibility for a Pfizer booster will "best serve the nation’s public health needs."
"We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available," she says.
By the numbers
COVID-19 statistics continued to improve locally and statewide this week.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had a COVID-19 census of 162 patients Friday, including 54 people who are virus-free but not ready for discharge due to complications.
Of them, 62 patients were in the ICU, with 21 patients not yet able to be discharged.
The hospital reported 16 deaths this week.
According to the SMH website, on Wednesday 92% of the hospital's patients were unvaccinated and 94% of the patients on ventilators were.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped below the 8,000 mark this week, to 7,478 on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That's less than half the number hospitalized a month ago.
Florida ICUs had 1,947 COVID-19 patients Friday, the first time in weeks there were fewer than 2,000 and a decrease of about 44% in the last month.
The CDC website shows that the state reported 56,496 new cases this week, a decrease of about 19,000 from last week.
The Sarasota County School District saw its statistics improve as well, with the number of staff members in isolation (five) and quarantine (six) in single digits.
It reported 230 students in isolation Friday — the fewest since the second week of school — and 421 quarantined.
The positivity rate was 6.5% Friday, the second consecutive day below the 8% mark. The district's mask mandate will be suspended if the rate for Sept. 24 is also below 8%.
