SARASOTA — The Department of Health in Sarasota County hosts a Pfizer vaccination clinic Saturday for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one authorized for use in the U.S. for anyone under 18.
The department's clinics to date have all administered the Moderna vaccine but it's providing Pfizer vaccine for a clinic at Ringling College of Art + Design and can make some of the doses available to 16- and 17-year-olds, Health Officer Chuck Henry told the County Commission on Wednesday.
About 135 youths had registered in the vaccine system, he said. Others can be signed up for an appointment by calling 941-861-2883 by 4 p.m. Friday.
It's important that the Department be able to project the number of doses that will be required because of the stringent conditions under which the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored, Henry said.
The clinic will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Youths should bring an ID and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who will sign a consent form on site.
They should be prepared to return in 21 days for their second shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.