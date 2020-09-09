NORTH VENICE — Window and door manufacturer PGT Innovations held a drive-thru Hurricane Laura relief distribution event in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday.
The PGT team, based in North Venice, distributed more than 800 tarps, 1,700 batteries, 38,000 bottles of water, generators, chainsaws, oil, coolers, first aid kits, extension cords and 200 flashlights.
Once the hurricane had moved past Louisiana and Lake Charles was identified as one of the hardest hit areas, PGT Innovations connected with Doug Ashy Building Materials, an authorized PGT dealer located in Lake Charles, to partner in hosting the relief supplies distribution event.
On Aug. 31, two PGT semi-trailers loaded with the relief supplies set out on the 900-mile journey from Venice to Lake Charles.
Arriving early Wednesday, the two truck drivers and seven additional team members from PGT and 18 employees, unloaded and staged the supplies to create a drive-thru loading route through the Doug Ashy Building Materials’ parking lot.
More than 750 area residents drove through the distribution line while supplies lasted. Commodity items and non-perishable food items were also made available to the public. The remaining quantity of supplies, primarily water and tarps, were provided to residents of the Cameron Parish, Louisiana area, where Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Aug. 27.
The PGT volunteers included Sean Armantrout, Cesar Fuentes, Gary Greksa, Steve Smith, and AJ Wells, as well as truck drivers Dewayne Brown and Carl Sikkema.
“When a storm impacts any of our neighboring states — whether along the East Coast or across the Gulf, our team is compelled to help however we can with relief efforts to aid those families affected,” said Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations.
“It’s truly remarkable what PGT Innovations has done,” shared D.J. Ashy, president of Doug Ashy. “Words can’t even explain how gracious we are that they came and helped with this event. It’s terrible to see what’s happened out here, but it’s uplifting to be able to do this for people.”
