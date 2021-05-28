NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations is adding a 130,000 square-foot facility in Fort Myers as demand keeps fueling growth for premium window and doors.
The new Lee County location will add 240 jobs, run 24/7 and start operating in early June, according to a news release.
“Our business as a whole is experiencing exceptional growth, which is driving our investment in increasing capacity in our Venice, Miami, and Tampa facilities,” PGT Innovations President/CEO Jeff Jackson said in the news release. “This expansion to Fort Myers will allow us to increase production of our industry-leading windows and doors, while also improving efficiency and speed in fulfilling orders.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis chimed in on the growth as well.
“With Florida as a leading state for the manufacturing industry nationwide, we applaud PGT Innovations for their continued expansion within our pro-business environment, expanding into new regions and creating jobs,” DeSantis said. “Their growth affirms the strength of Florida’s workforce and our economic diversity.”
Hiring for the Fort Myers location is underway. Those interested can visit bit.ly/pgtiopfm for more information. A $2,000 bonus is among the benefits for workers who complete their first year with PGT. It said PGT Innovations provides on-the-job training for entry-level manufacturing positions.
To learn more about careers with PGT Innovations, visit careers.pgtinnovations.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.