NORTH VENICE – PGT Innovations recently received the Workforce Innovation Award at the Frank G. Berlin Sr. Foundation Small Business Awards.
The awards are handed out by the The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
There were 21 finalists in seven categories credited for their “meaningful impact” in the community.
According to a news release, PGT Innovations “was recognized for its commitment to creating world-class career opportunities in the region and strengthening their industry talent pipeline through programs and initiatives.”
Its leadership was commended for helping upskill workers, focusing on establishing careers and quality recruiting practices.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized with this award,” said Bob Keller, president of PGT Innovations’ Southeast Business Unit. “Our team members have always been the most important part of our company, which is why workforce development is a tremendous priority for our organization.”
He said the company knows it is important to have its workforce “grow personally and professionally.”
“Through our ongoing partnership with CareerEdge, we have had the support and resources to make our workforce development programs possible,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to attract talent to our region and contributing to the growth of our beautiful Sarasota County.”
It recently hired hundreds of new workers in a variety of roles, the news release stated.
“The culture of care and values of family, integrity and community have been rooted within PGT Innovations for almost 40 years,” PGT Innovations Senior Vice President of Human Resources Debbie LaPinska said in the news release. ”Our workforce development initiative provides a variety of professional skills and personal development courses – from budgeting and financial planning to technical and leadership skills – to help our team members advance their talents, careers and lives.”
She said they work to create growth goals and career paths for its team.
“The overall atmosphere of family and inclusivity within the organization is what engages our team members,” she said. “We empower our team members to bring forward new ideas with the goal of improving, growing, and shaping the future of our organization.”
PGT Innovations is the largest private sector company in Sarasota County.
