VENICE - PGT Innovations announced its financial results for its third quarter that ended Oct. 3 with a net sales increase of 20 percent, to about $238 million, it said in a news release.
They reported its gross profit increased 24 percent, to $87 million and net income increased to $17 million.
“PGT Innovations’ third quarter sales reflect strong demand in our key markets, including 7 percent organic growth and $27 million of sales from NewSouth Window Solutions,” President and CEO Jeff Jackson said in a news release. “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021, we expect sales growth based upon the strength of new orders, and our growing backlog....Execution of strategic selling and marketing initiatives has been a key driver of sales in addition to recovering market demand for our portfolio of products, aided by an active hurricane season.”
Its total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $175 million with $99 million cash on hand and $76 million undrawn revolver capacity, which brought its net debt-to-trailing-12-month Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2.2 times, according to Sherri Baker, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
"With strong recurring cash flow and overall liquidity, we also made voluntary prepayments of borrowings under the term loan totaling $10 million during the third quarter,” Baker said in the news release. “As we think about capital allocation, we continue to prioritize internal investment in projects that we expect to drive margin growth or further improve our operational efficiency.”
“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect consolidated net sales, inclusive of NewSouth to be in the range of $200 million to $210 million, an increase of 14 to 20 percent compared to fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting current market strength and order entries booked through October,” Baker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.