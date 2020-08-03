VENICE — A Rotary project in India became the opportunity of a lifetime for local pharmacist and Rotarian Sarah Young, owner of the Venice Apothecary next to Venice Bayfront Regional Health.
An active member of the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club, she learned of the special project, Rotary End Polio Now at a club presentation. Volunteering for the mission participants paid their way to Delhi in India where they vaccinated children to prevent polio.
Taking the 22-hour flight she joined the team of 14 and started the project daily boarding a bus at 8 a.m. to return around 8 p.m. Organizer Rotarian Nancy Barbie with 20 years’ experience introduced Sarah to groups of Rotarians from Australia, Italy, South Korea, Malaya and the U.K.
Her first experience of Indian life was dodging all the traffic in Delhi to get to rural areas. Visiting schools assisted by Rotary, hospitals undertaking polio corrective surgeries and Rotary funded eye clinics doing cataract surgeries.
Annually the Indian government stages National Immunization Day, part of a weekend project. Rotarian teams work from early morning to sundown going from one area to another.
In rural areas, village leaders encourage parents to line up with their children from birth to 5 years. In a single day the team immunized hundreds, and nationally the total was 170 million children.
“In the slums children were very poor, there was a lot of poverty and we had transportation problems getting to the school venues,” she said. “On ‘Mop Up Day’ following the mass immunization, our team followed health care workers who had marked on each house wall the number of children to be immunized so we could get the kids out and vaccinate them.”
After treatment each child’s left-hand little pinky finger was marked with a color pen to avoid duplication of vaccinations.
It was evident parents and the children were very poor, but always so grateful.
A big surprise and one of the highlights of Sarah’s visit occurred on her second day in Delhi. She was amazed the Dalai Lama was staying in the hotel.
Meeting him and his small group preparing to leave, he stopped briefly and she shook his hand. A special event she will remember forever.
“Looking back on the project it is a very special service knowing how connected we all are as human beings,” she said. “There is no ‘them and us,’ I really felt special being hosted by Rotarians, belonging to a worldwide family particularly as I do not see my own family.”
Meeting a group of Rotarians on the project she admired the shirt belonging to a Malaysian team member. Asking if she could buy one to her surprise the Rotarian gifted it and they exchanged shirts.
She is determined to return on this special Rotary project assisting children.
Sarah recalled coming to America everyone she met felt she deserved to be helped and were wonderful. It continues and she appreciates the hospital and the community being good to her as she builds her pharmacy business. The Rotary End Polio Now is an opportunity for her to show her appreciation by helping others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.