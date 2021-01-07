VENICE - Pastor Phil Schmunk has retired as lead pastor of First Christian Church of Venice.
It was effective Dec. 31.
Pastor Mitch Todd was named as his successor.
Todd, of Christmas, Florida, served with Schmunk during December.
"Todd served as Lead Pastor of River Run Christian Church in East Orlando, Florida for 22 years," the church said. "Recently, he served congregations around the country with Christian Financial Resources, preaching and teaching on financial stewardship."
Schmunk served the First Christian Church for the past five years and is a longtime resident of Venice. He and wife, Donna, will remain in the Venice area, the church said.
First Christian Church of Venice is located at 1100 Center Road, Venice.
