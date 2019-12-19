LONGBOAT KEY - Charles Barancik, founder of the Barancik Foundation, was killed Wednesday evening about 6 p.m. in a car crash on Longboat Key.
Barancik, 91, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife, Margery, 83, is in serious condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Barancik founded the Barancik Foundation in 2014 with his wife and their three children.
The initial gift was $300 million. Since then, the foundation has awarded some $55 million to area charities including Loveland Center, Laurel Civic Association, The Twig, Sky Academy at the Venice Y and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in the south Sarasota County area.
Terri Hansen, the previous head of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice, and president of the Barancik Foundation, was unavailable for comment Thursday.
"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this time," the Foundation's website, www.barancikfoundation.org, stated.
Groups that benefited from the Foundation went to social media to express their shock and sadness.
The Twig in Venice shared this message on Facebook:
"What a legacy this man has left in our community," the post said. "The Baranciks have been champions of The Twig and their support has made a huge difference in the impact we have been able to make in the foster care community. We are praying for Margery and for all who are close with this family."
People involved in philanthropy with the foundation also were reacting to his loss.
"Chuck Barancik was an icon. To lose him so suddenly and tragically is still hard to process and believe," Gulf Coast Community Foundation President Mark Pritchett said in a news release. "As a philanthropist, Chuck Barancik catalyzed and innovated. He made big investments where he and Margie felt they were needed most, and in doing so they inspired so many to join them. Most importantly, Chuck cared deeply about creating opportunities for every member of our community to thrive."
Among the joint ventures with Gulf Coast and the Baranciks were STEMsmart and its successor, 21st Century Learning.
"The Baranciks partnered with Gulf Coast to transform every middle-school classroom in Sarasota County Schools into technology-rich, collaborative environments that students and their teachers love! We started with science and math classrooms, and then it was Chuck’s idea to transfer that same success to language arts and social studies classes," the Gulf Coast Community Foundation news release said. "Chuck and Margie’s generosity literally transformed middle-school learning in Sarasota County. It made our district a national model for technology deployment. That would not have happened without Chuck Barancik. That’s the kind of big thinking that drove Chuck’s philanthropy and will continue to drive his legacy through the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation."
The Barancik's also assisted with the Reading Recovery program, CareerEdge workforce development initiative, the Gator Engineering program at State College of Florida – Venice, and Creation Stations in county libraries.
"From education and human services to the arts and environmental stewardship, Chuck and Margie Barancik’s vision and generosity touch so many things from one end of Sarasota County to the other," Pritchett's statement said. "Their philanthropy has changed individual lives and changed systems from North Port all the way to North Sarasota. Chuck’s loss is devastating, but his brilliance and his love for others will live on through his family’s namesake foundation."
An initial investigation states the crash happened on Gulf of Mexico Drive and involved a police car.
"A marked patrol vehicle from the Town of Longboat Key Police Department was traveling south in the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive when it collided with the Tesla (Barancik's vehicle). A Longboat Key Police Department officer, who was driving the patrol car, was working and responding to a call at the time of the crash."
The officer, whose name is being withheld, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Officer Tim Bales with the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-915-3635 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
