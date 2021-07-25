From left, Diane Krol, Santa (Jim Hitt of Venice Locale store), Bernie Novicki and Lorraine Finizi happily staffed the trolley on July 16 and 17, handing out candy canes, cold water and maps and singing Christmas carols while answering questions about downtown Venice for Venice MainStreet’s Christmas in July festivities.
Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club members Gayle Famy, left, Lorraine Finizio, Lisa Ketner, Vickie Hazel, Helen Quallich and Margie Simcox join Santa (Jim Hitt) for a photo during the Christmas in July event.
Eric and Sheila Nichols, from Venice, with their two teacup poodles and Santa Claus, who was working as a Realtor during the downtown Christmas in July event in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Vee Garry-Chiulli and Larry Chiulli celebrated the Fourth of July in red, white and blue fashion.
PHOTO PROVIDED
After a round of golf and a round of yard work, Larry Chuilli just did what came naturally.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
From left, Diane Krol, Santa (Jim Hitt of Venice Locale store), Bernie Novicki and Lorraine Finizi happily staffed the trolley on July 16 and 17, handing out candy canes, cold water and maps and singing Christmas carols while answering questions about downtown Venice for Venice MainStreet’s Christmas in July festivities.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club members Gayle Famy, left, Lorraine Finizio, Lisa Ketner, Vickie Hazel, Helen Quallich and Margie Simcox join Santa (Jim Hitt) for a photo during the Christmas in July event.
Someone is turning 90 and his family seems to be celebrating it in a really big way with a birthday message as wide as the front yard of this residence on the island part of Venice.
VNOTphotoalbum072421b
PHOTO PROVIDED
Eric and Sheila Nichols, from Venice, with their two teacup poodles and Santa Claus, who was working as a Realtor during the downtown Christmas in July event in Venice.
VNOTphotoalbum072421c
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Vee Garry-Chiullii and Larry Chiulli celebrated the Fourth of July in red, white and blue fashion.
VNOTphotoalbum072421d
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
After a round of golf and a round of yard work, Larry Chuilli just did what came naturally: Zzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Christmas in July in Venice
VNOTphotoalbum072421e
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
From left, Diane Krol, Santa (Jim Hitt of Venice Locale store), Bernie Novicki and Lorraine Finizi happily staffed the trolley on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, handing out candy canes, cold water and maps and singing Christmas carols while answering questions about downtown Venice for Venice MainStreet’s Christmas in July festivities.
VNOTphotoalbum072421f
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club members Gayle Famy, left, Lorraine Finizio, Lisa Ketner, Vickie Hazel, Helen Quallich and Margie Simcox join Santa (Jim Hitt) for a photo during the Christmas in July event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.