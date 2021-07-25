VNOTphotoalbum072421a

PHOTO BY KIM COOL

Someone is turning 90 and his family seems to be celebrating it in a really big way with a birthday message as wide as the front yard of this residence on the island part of Venice.

VNOTphotoalbum072421b

PHOTO PROVIDED

Eric and Sheila Nichols, from Venice, with their two teacup poodles and Santa Claus, who was working as a Realtor during the downtown Christmas in July event in Venice.

VNOTphotoalbum072421c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Vee Garry-Chiullii and Larry Chiulli celebrated the Fourth of July in red, white and blue fashion.

VNOTphotoalbum072421d


PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI

After a round of golf and a round of yard work, Larry Chuilli just did what came naturally: Zzzzzzzzzzzzz.

Christmas in July in Venice

VNOTphotoalbum072421e

PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK

From left, Diane Krol, Santa (Jim Hitt of Venice Locale store), Bernie Novicki and Lorraine Finizi happily staffed the trolley on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, handing out candy canes, cold water and maps and singing Christmas carols while answering questions about downtown Venice for Venice MainStreet’s Christmas in July festivities.

VNOTphotoalbum072421f

PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK

Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club members Gayle Famy, left, Lorraine Finizio, Lisa Ketner, Vickie Hazel, Helen Quallich and Margie Simcox join Santa (Jim Hitt) for a photo during the Christmas in July event.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments