Herman’s Meats and Deli, 701 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Pictured presenting Herman’s Meats with a recognition plaque, from left, are Dana Pratt, Venice Shrine Club past president, Valerie Reina, co-owner Herman’s Meats, Richard Moyer, Venice Shrine Club current president, and Dominick Reina, co-owner Herman’s Meats.
Soos Jewelry Design, 530 U.S. 41 Bypass South, Suite 23A, Brickyard Plaza, Venice received a recognition plaque recently. Presenting Soos Jewelry Design the plaque were, from left, Dana Pratt, VSC past president, Jeanne Soos, wife holding a full canister, Richard Moyer, Venice Shrine Club current president and John Soos, owner of Soos Jewelry Design.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DANA PRATT OF VENICE SHRINE CLUB
The banyan tree on Harbor Drive is being cut down as it has become a nuisance. Professional tree trimmers hauled away several truck loads the first week with at least two to three additional weeks to go. It was planted by the owner of the house behind the lot on Treviso Park sometime in the 1920s. At that time it would have been little more than a cutting.
Carol Taylor, of Community Academic Leaders, Inc. receives a free computer from Mike Hutchinson, refurbishing director of Sarasota Technology Users Group. The device is one of 600 provided this year to non-profit organizations and their users. Community Academic Leaders, working with Workforce Alliance, will be training health care staff to gain employment in healthcare offices.
Above: Neal Kasanosky, Venice Theare board member and popular actor, left, with his wife, VT music director Michelle Kasanofsky and, Mary and Doug Taylor headed over to the reception at Sharkys for all those who attended the memorial service for the late Alan Kollar a week ago Tuesday night at Venice Theatre.
Charlie and Allan Kollar playing safely on a river several years ago. Charlie is now in college. Allan died Aug. 31, 2020. A memorial program for Allan was held at Venice Theatre last week.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NATE BLAUWEISS
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY KIM COOL
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUDITH HOUSTON
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE
Sorrento Woods ladies enjoyed lunch at the Crow’s Nest earlier this month.
