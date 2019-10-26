Longtime Venice Theatre volunteer Carolyn Delk, left, with Carole Raymond, also an ardent fan of Venice Theatre, celebrated Eric Watter’s recent birthday party at his home. It was hosted by neighbors and friends.
Venice artist Hodges Soileau took first place at the Venice Art Center showw for his painting, “Surf Walkers.”
photo by marty dover
John Baldwin and his photograph titled “Seclusion” that is in the current show at Venice Art Center.
PHOTO BY MARTY DOVER
Mary Moscatelli, left, with art show sponsors Ernie and Polly Skinner, at the Venice Art Center’s opening night event.
PHOTO BY MARTY DOVER
Barbara Archer-Baldwin with her pastel titled “The Demo: Squint” which depicts artist Hodges Soileau at the easel.
PHOTO BY MARTY DOVER
Happy 16th birthday to Victoria Gaona, daughter of famed circus aerialist Tito Gaona and Renata Gaona, the owner of Attitudes in Dance of Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENATA GAONA
Tula Watt and Eric Watters celebrated Eric’s recent birthday at Venice Yacht Club.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Longtime Venice Theatre volunteer Carolyn Delk, left, with Carole Raymond, also an ardent fan of Venice Theatre, celebrated Eric Watter’s recent birthday party at his home. It was hosted by neighbors and friends.
