PHOTO ALBUM

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEG ANTINE

Sawgress residents celebrated Christmas Eve by lighting luminaries in their yards. A donation of approximately $600 from the luminaria fundraiser will be donated to The Principal’s Fund at Garden Elementary School.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOYCE PETERSON

Berta Campagna of Nokomis hosted family and friends at Roessler’s Restaurant to celebrate hubby Mike Campagna’s 95th birthday.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS

Members of START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) presented a check for $3,300 to South County Food Pantry. Money came from a Pancake Breakfast at Carolyn Bach, event chairman; Mary Lou Belisle, Lise Mills-president of START; Rosie Schroeder, SCFP, Rick Belisle and Pat Royal.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CYN GREENE

Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice gather before the altar Friday, Dec. 27, to light candles for the sixth night of Hanukkah on personal menorahs brought from home for the special service. After services, 140 stayed for a special Hanukkah meal prepared by members of the congregation.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN YOUNG

Nancy and William Addy celebrated a family reunion over the Christmas holidays in Venice.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLINGOSS

These START volunteers helped with the gift distribution at the Salvation Army Christmas Party. Susan Coleman, left, Lise Mills, Sandy Murphy, Jim Lockwood, Karen Williams, Dick Gray, Gail Lockwood, Grundy McClanahan, Barb Ivins, Bruce Williams and Cindy McClanahan. Not pictured but also volunteering were Peg and Lou Witek and Phil Groebe.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CYN GREENE

Before services at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, several members lit menorahs bought from home for the sixth night of Hanukkah. After the service, conducted by Rabbi Ben Shul, there was a festive Hanukkah dinner prepared by members of the congregation under the guidance of Bill Hershkowitz, who has been sharing his culinary talents with the congregation for many years, including at the annual Jewish Festival coming up Feb. 16 at the congregation. Mark your calendar for that tasty event and bring your appetite.

