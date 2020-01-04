PHOTO ALBUM
VNOTphotoalbum010420A
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEG ANTINE
Sawgress residents celebrated Christmas Eve by lighting luminaries in their yards. A donation of approximately $600 from the luminaria fundraiser will be donated to The Principal’s Fund at Garden Elementary School.
VNOTphotoalbum010420B
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOYCE PETERSON
Berta Campagna of Nokomis hosted family and friends at Roessler’s Restaurant to celebrate hubby Mike Campagna’s 95th birthday.
VNOTphotoalbum010420C
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Members of START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) presented a check for $3,300 to South County Food Pantry. Money came from a Pancake Breakfast at Carolyn Bach, event chairman; Mary Lou Belisle, Lise Mills-president of START; Rosie Schroeder, SCFP, Rick Belisle and Pat Royal.
VNOTphotoalbum010420D
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CYN GREENE
Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice gather before the altar Friday, Dec. 27, to light candles for the sixth night of Hanukkah on personal menorahs brought from home for the special service. After services, 140 stayed for a special Hanukkah meal prepared by members of the congregation.
VNOTphotoalbum010420E
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN YOUNG
Nancy and William Addy celebrated a family reunion over the Christmas holidays in Venice.
VNOTsalvationarmy010420F
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLINGOSS
These START volunteers helped with the gift distribution at the Salvation Army Christmas Party. Susan Coleman, left, Lise Mills, Sandy Murphy, Jim Lockwood, Karen Williams, Dick Gray, Gail Lockwood, Grundy McClanahan, Barb Ivins, Bruce Williams and Cindy McClanahan. Not pictured but also volunteering were Peg and Lou Witek and Phil Groebe.
VNOTphotoalbum010420G
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CYN GREENE
Before services at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, several members lit menorahs bought from home for the sixth night of Hanukkah. After the service, conducted by Rabbi Ben Shul, there was a festive Hanukkah dinner prepared by members of the congregation under the guidance of Bill Hershkowitz, who has been sharing his culinary talents with the congregation for many years, including at the annual Jewish Festival coming up Feb. 16 at the congregation. Mark your calendar for that tasty event and bring your appetite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.