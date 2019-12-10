VNOTphotoalbum120719a

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY JAN & NORMAN HOLLOWAY

Norm Holloway (center front), with wife Jan at far right and a few of their closest friends, celebrated his 70th birthday in Key West.

VNOTphotoalbum120719b

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY JAN HOLLOWAY

Realtors Jan and Norman Holloway always buy a Christmas tree for their favorite car. Watch for it around town during the holidays.

VNOTphotoalbum120719c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAULA K. DAWSON

Dan and MaryDel Robinson portray John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John from the film “Grease.”

VNOTphotoalbum1201719c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAULA K. DAWSON

Paula Dawson, Brenda Eckard, Betty Carpentier dressed in their 60s finery for the Plantation Country Club fall fund-raising event.

VNOTphotoalbum1201719j

PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENATA GAONA

Tito, Victoria and Renata Gaona celebrated Victoria/s recent Sweet 16 birthday. Tito is the former star aerialist with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus where he included a triple somersault in every performance for some 12 years on the flying trapeze with The Flying Gaonas. Victoria is a freshman at Venice High School where she is on the varsity soccer team. Renata is the owner of Attitudes in Dance.

VNOTphotoalbum120719k

PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENATA GAONA

Victoria Gaona celebrates her Sweet 16 birthday party recently in Venice.

