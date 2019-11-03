Every week, we feature photos submitted to us on the backpage of our Our Town section.
If you have photos you'd like to submit, send them - along with pertinent information, to kcool@venicegondolier.com.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Longtime Venice Theatre volunteer Carolyn Delk, left, with Carole Raymond, also a VT fan and supporter, celerbated Eric Watters recent birthday. Watters, the theater's development director, has long been known as the Showman of Venice for fundraising shows he did for Venice Symphony and te theater for many years. He also portrayed Scrooge for 16 years in the theater's annual production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
Delk has twice received the theater's Unsung Hero Award.
PHOTO BY TULA WATT
Eric Watters and Vee Garry-Chiulli celebrated Watters' brithday at Venice Yacht Club with Tula Watt and other friends.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Members of Venice Theatre Guild enjoyed its annual luncheon Oct. 12 at the Venetian Golf and River Club. From left, Parsy Gawn of Colorado Springs, with mother Shirley Gawn, Amy Blacke, Tula Watt and Vee Garry-Chiulli enjoyed entertainment by Maurice LoMonaco.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Mayor John Holic of Venice and Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert cut the ribbon to open last year's PRIDE Festival at the Suncoast MCC.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AMERICAN LEGION VENICE
Runner up Queen of Hearts Marlene Law with John Law at the American Legion Halloween party Oct. 26 in Venice. Bandana provided the music. The winners were the Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam but there is no photo, a Legion spokesman said.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Carole Cornell, past chapter president of Colonial Dames Chapter XXX, at right, was honored at the organization's national meeting in New York City where she was awarded the Van Rensselaer Award for Distinguished Service 2019. At left is chapter president Linda Lee Paul.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Colonial Dames chapter president Linda Lee Paul welcomes Dr. Roger Smith of Colonial Research Associates. His program was on Forgotten Women in the American Revolution. At right t is Peggy Christie, first vice president.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE DAY SPA
This crew of happy haunters replaced the staff at Venice Day Spa on Halloween.
