PHOTO PROVIDED
The American Wine Society held its 52nd Annual Conference in St. Petersburg, Florida. Oct.31 to Nov.2, 2019. 600 people attended the conference. Local Jewelry artist, Mary Alice DeVirgilis was asked to display some of her works. In the background there are pictures done by Isaac Traenkenschuh, not pictured, a graduate of the Ringling Art School in Sarasota.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The American Wine Society held there 52nd Annual Conference on St. Petersburg Beach Oct.31 — Nov.2, 2019 Attending, from left: Sandra Brookshire, Thersa and Vinny Petilli, Isabelle Gordon and Jill Woolf.
PHOTO PROVIDED
From left,, Beth and Phil Groebe, Bob Gilligan, Lou Witek, Peg Witek, Jane Gilligan, Jeana Hilligoss, Marilyn and Joe Fogerty attended a Social for START (Sharing Talents And Resources Together) at the Dockside Waterfront Restaurant. START was formed in May and now has more than 100 members focused on improving the lives of people in our community by helping local nonprofit organizations. The next fundraiser will be a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday Nov. 9 at Paradise Grill. Proceeds will go to the South County Food Pantry.
PHOTO BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Jo Shea, Christel and Don Lacey, Cleora and Joe Grossi, and Maria Reba photo by All proceeds will go to the South County Food Pantry.
PHOTO TAKEN BY JEAMA HILLIGOSS
Bruce and Karen Williams, Patti and Jack Kurschner, Rich and Laura Robinson, Becky and Edgar St. Pierre dined at dockside in Venice for a START meeting.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KIM BARBAER
Venice-area members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association recently enjoyed an afternoon at the Sarasota County Croquet Club. From left, are Martha Thomas, Mary Ann Nelson, Cathy Hay, Lauri Speich, Kim Barber, Snowden Mowry, Laura Dolard, Catherine Cooper, Beverley Bovill, Donna Naylor & Carolyn Lockett.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Cleopatra, aka Dorian hardie, and Marc Antony , aka Jeremy Bayne added a royal touch to the WSRZ Monster Mash at Venice COmmunity Center, on the Fridaty preceding halloween.
