VNOTphotoalbum110720a

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARGARET ANN BEHRENDS

Following a fire drill at the Laurel Civic Association, firemen stayed for a while to let the children see what it was like to aim a fire hose. Note all the children wearing their firemen hats.

VNOTphotoalbum110720b

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS

Members of START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) had a beach social a few weeks ago with everyone wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

VNOTphotoalbum110720c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS

Joy and Harry Brandt enjoyed a day at the beach with fellow members of START.

VNOTphotoalbum110720d

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS

Joy Brandt and Don Lacey are entertaining their friends from START at a recent get together at Venice Beach. For the protection of each other, everyone wore masks as the pandemic continues to cast a shadow over social get-togethers.

VNOTphotoalbum110720e


PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS

Beth and Phil Groebe and Karen Cianci walk through the sea grass to an outing at Venice Beach with START.

VNOTphotoalbum110720f

PHOTO BY DAVE HILLIGOSS

The residents of Chickadee, Swallow and Cockatoo in Pelican Pointe celebrated the Halloween Blue Moon with a social gathering in the cul-de-sac. The group had not been together since March. Everyone enjoyed the camaraderie and were very appropriate with social distancing From left, Symphony O’Keefe, Deb Parker, Joe Grossi, Dave Parker, Bob Jerkel, Pat Cartwright, Mary Fontana, Carolyn Norton and Sal Fontana.

VNOTphotoalbum110720g

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER

Pam Miller, second from left, celebrates her 70th birthday in style with her grandchildren visiting from Phoenix, Hayden (left), Autumn and Carter Beckman.

VNOTphotoalbum110720h

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER

The Bitter Ends celebrated their annual Halloween sail with a “Wild Things” theme. Multiple sailors came dressed as Ricky Vaughn, the original Wild Thing, from the 1989 movie Major League, but the big winners of the costume contest that day were the Bear Ends who came dressed as what else ‘bears’. Here they are posed around the Higel Park trash can looking for goodies. Pictured are: Captain Bear Beth Anderson with her claws in the can, surrounded by her Bear Ends Crew of Karen Williams (left), Wendy Murray, Carol Crane, Jeri Rupert and Dianne Henderson.

VNOTphotoalbum110720

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments