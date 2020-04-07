This page is reader driven. During this difficult time, your pictures are more important than ever.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Ardent supporter of so many area causes for years via her Cathleen Cellura Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota, Cahtkleen Cellura has turned her attention to the naimals of the Suncoast Human Society which is clesed bcause of the COVID-19 pandemic yet the animals muse to cared for. Help Cathy and Suncoast by making a donation to fidofixers.org. Sadly the van shown in the photo has been put out to pasture as the humane society can no longer afford its maintenance. More proof of the plight of area animals and shelters.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE NOKOMIS COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL
Goody Bags filled with fun materials were handed out to parents who drove through the Venice Nokomis Community Preschool last week and were greeted by assistant director, Paige Tyde in gloves and mask. The activity packs included seeds to plant, chalk, craft supplies, puzzle, coloring book, note book, play-dough, bubbles and a yummy snack. "It is especially difficult for young children to understand why they aren't able to be in school where they love playing with friends"
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAREN VALNETA
Aurelia McAllister pours tea for Linda Aussie, left, and Laurel Youngblood. at a fundraiser held in early March by Beta Chi of Venise to raise funds for cancer research.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAREN VALNETA
Grace Mahoney and Carlotta Wolpert donned hats for the occasion.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAREN VALENTA
Linda Bartolucci of Ink, Stamp & Scrap of Venice, who along with BB&T Bank donated gift baskets for the raffle, pours tea for Sherry Ball.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Eric and Sheila Nichols coordinated their masks to their dogs' attire for a recent walk. The dogs are, from left, Shaker, Martini, Salt and Margarita.
