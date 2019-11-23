VNOTphotoalbum112319a

Mayor John Holic’s Pillar of the Community Award was VNOTphotoalbum112719bpresented to One Christ Won City, led by Jim Foubister.

VNOTphotoalbum112319b

PHOTO PROVIDED

Dorian Hardie as Cleopatra and Jeremy Bayne as Marc Antony attended the 2019 Monster Mash presented by Jones and Company of WSRZ (107.9 FM) at Venice Community Center on Friday, Oct. 25.

VNOTphotoalbum112719c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GOODY

Mona Price and Sandy Barrie welcome guests and sell tickets for the recent Basket Auction at Venice United Church of Christ.

VNOTphotoalbum112719d

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GOODY

Marian Shern looks over the selection of baskets at the auction held recently at Venice United Church of Christ.

VNOTphotoalbum112719e

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GOODY

Carrie Killoren carries her basket winnings home.

VNOTphotoalbum112719f

PHOTO PROVIDED BY RICHARD LEMM

Three generations of the Lemm family include two generations of American Legion post commanders. From left, Richard Lemm, Richard Lemm Jr. with Danyella Mercurios and Ella Mercurio.

VNOTphotoalbum112319j

PHOTO PROVIDED BY ELKS CLUB

Irving & Arlene Vogel attended the Venice-Nokomis Elks Veteran’s Lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Irving is celebrating his 103rd Birthday on Dec. 1.

VNOTphotoalbum112319k

SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

Jewelry designer Jane Kirwin of Venice was at the recent craft show at the Venice Community Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments