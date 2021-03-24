The U.S. has the highest rate of total knee arthroplasties, i.e. replacements, in the world.
Thanks to advances in materials and techniques, more and younger people are now benefiting from this procedure. And thanks to our aging society, the rate is expected to continue to climb.
Once again we assembled the team from Greene Rehab which has offices on Venice Island and in North Port: Dr. Christine Greene, doctor of physical therapy; Gary Paben, master of physical therapy, and Betzy Diaz, physical therapy assistant.
The topic is the current state of TKA and how physical therapy is utilized pre- and post-surgery for the best possible results.
James: Thank you all for coming back for another discussion of PT's role in health care. Today we're talking about the very important part PT plays in optimizing patient rehabilitation from total knee arthroplasty or knee replacement. Dr. Greene, why don't you start us off by explaining why a person would need such an operation.
Greene: Glad to. The two most common reasons are injury and osteoarthritis. The knee joint has a tough job to do. It supports the weight of the body through every activity on foot. It takes a lot of punishment, so it's no wonder that, over time, it can wear out. It is also susceptible to trauma; just ask a football player, track and field athlete or anyone whose knees take a beating. And, of course, there's arthritis, the natural degeneration of joint cartilage and adjacent bone, which we all get if we live long enough.
James: I see, but I must confess, I know very little about that joint.
Greene: Well, then, let me enlighten you. The bone in your thigh, the femur, has two knuckle-like knobs at the bottom where it butts up against the head of the tibia; that's your shin bone. If you bend your fore- and middle-fingers and put the knuckles on the flat of your palm, that approximates the joint. In between lies cartilage, sort of a shock absorber. Your kneecap, the patella, floats over this and connects your thigh muscles to the shin, allowing you to extend the lower leg.
Paben: Over many years of wear, or as a result of trauma or arthritis, these bones and cartilage deteriorate, limit function and cause pain. That pain is the first step in this whole process and takes you to your doctor.
James: OK, Gary, but then what?
Paben: An orthopedic specialist will examine and scan you and determine if a replacement is best. If so, be glad you live in the 21st century. We have developed great materials and techniques since the War, one reason the procedure is increasingly common.
James: Speaking of materials, what exactly is an artificial knee, Betzy?
Diaz: The surgeon trims the ends of the femur and tibia, and possibly the inside of the patella. The doctor then places a sort of cap composed of a metal alloy on the end of the femur. This resembles the knob-like bone that was removed. On the articulating surface of the tibia, a flat polyethylene disk is secured. The smooth-metal-smooth-plastic interface is nearly friction free and glides like your own joint. Often the interior side of the patella has a metal plate as well so it glides easily over the joint.
James: I see. At what point does physical therapy begin?
Diaz: It varies, but often patients will see a physical therapist even before the surgery. The therapist prepares the patient for the work that lies ahead. The patient will be taught the exercises they will be doing during rehab while they still have their natural joint. This makes for more effective exercising afterward.
James: Makes sense. And after surgery, is there a long wait before PT?
Greene: That is physician-determined on a case-by-case basis. Some patients begin therapy the same day as surgery. The earlier the patient moves the knee the better. And unlike with fractures, we want the patient to put weight on the new knee right away. Once discharged from the hospital, patients will be seen by a therapist through home health services, generally about two weeks. By that time, patients are usually ready to be referred to outpatient physical therapy at Greene Rehab Services.
Paben: Yes, and there Betzy and I can teach them exercises for flexibility and strength.
Greene: You see, initially we focus on ROM – that's range-of-motion – so we stress frequent movement while controlling pain with cryotherapy, the use of ice packs.
Diaz: And let's not forget monitoring the incision. We keep an eye on wound healing. We don't want separation, of course, but also check for signs of infection.
Paben: Good point. So as Dr. Greene was saying, strengthening the muscles is very important. We continue the ROM work, but we get them putting more and more weight on the knee. Then we progress to walking without support of a cane or walker, using stairs and getting up and down from chairs.
Diaz: And massage – don't forget that – for circulation and healing. And when Gary says strengthening, it isn't only the muscles of the knee. We also work on the body core, the hips and ankles. Proper posture is important.
James: Can they start jogging or running?
Greene: Oh, dear, no! Low stress only. Something else we work on at this point is balance. TKA patients have a 25 percent higher fall rate within the first year, so it's important to hone their sense of balance with specific exercises.
Paben: As they progress we strive for full ROM, good strength, a normal gait and ability to easily take a flight or two of stairs. We can also perform these exercises with former TKA patients who did not have an ideal outcome the first go round.
James: You're saying that people who had replacements in the past but weren't entirely satisfied can still find improvement with PT?
Diaz: That's right. Your physical therapist can be your greatest friend and ally in recovering flexibility and strength.
James: Interesting ... and certainly valuable info. Thank you all for taking the time to inform our readers.
Greene: Our pleasure. Thank you for having us.
