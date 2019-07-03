By JAMES BLACKBURN
One of the most common ailments of the head is temporomandibular joint disorder. For this month’s installment of the Venice Gondolier Sun’s series on physical therapy we look at the causes, symptoms and treatments related to this condition in our interview with Dr. Christine Greene of Greene Rehab in Venice and North Port.
Blackburn: Today Dr. Greene and I are discussing what is commonly, but mistakenly, called “TMJ.” Isn’t that right, Doctor?
Greene: Yes. “TMJ” stands for “temporomandibular joint”, but the condition we’re discussing is called “TMD”, the “D” for “dysfunction” or “disorder.”
Blackburn: You say “condition”?
Greene: Yes, but more precisely, TMD represents a set of conditions caused by physiological disturbances. They are symptoms of underlying causes. Jaw pain and clicking, for example, are two such symptoms.
Blackburn: While preparing for this interview, I read that TMD is the most common non-dental cause of orofacial pain.
Greene: That’s true. Some estimates are that more than 80 percent of the general population have one or more symptoms. Yet many do not seek help because they don’t know help is available. Much research has been done in this area now, and we have new methods and technologies for treatment.
Blackburn: How do you approach this problem? It sounds a little complicated.
Greene: In fact, it is very complicated. The TMJ is one of the more complex structures in the body. It is a sliding hinge joint. It allows the jaw bone, the mandible, to open and close, move side to side, and even to shift forward and backward. The actions of chewing and speaking entail a complex array of bone and soft tissue.
Blackburn: Can you give us a layman’s anatomy lesson?
Greene: Certainly. The mandible is shaped rather like a horseshoe whose ends fit into recesses in the skull just in front of the ears. In fact, if you put your little finger in your ear and open your mouth, you’ll feel the TMJ. At this juncture there is a disc, as in many other joints, that allows the jaw to move without friction. There are many muscles connecting the mandible to various points on the skull, the clavicle, the spine, the hyoid bone —
Blackburn: I’m getting the picture. But what can cause problems?
Greene: Anything that damages the components or disrupts their relationships. Trauma to the mandible from a blow to the chin or inflammation of the disc from arthritis are examples. Prolonged jaw opening for dental work and bruxism are others. One of the more common causes is poor posture.
Blackburn: OK, so how do you approach a person who comes to you with suspected TMD?
Greene: The first and most important step is an assessment. We have to determine what is going on in there, what are the symptoms, what is the physiology of the patient? We ask many questions. Where is the pain? How is their sleep? Do they grind their teeth? What does the dentist say? Do they have headaches? Do they feel stressed? Have they suffered an injury?
And we do a thorough examination. We look at posture and alignment. We look for swelling and muscle spasm. We test the range of motion of their jaw, neck and more. We look at their bite. We palpate for muscle knots. The initial visit is critical. We cannot proceed until we have a good idea of what’s taking place.
Blackburn: Do you proceed independent of the patient’s other healthcare providers?
Greene: Not at all. It’s imperative to take a comprehensive, holistic approach. If bruxism (nocturnal teeth grinding) seems to be a factor, an occlusal splint may be in order. If sleep apnea is suspected, we recommend a sleep specialist. We look at lifestyle, because more than any other single factor, a person’s daily habits impact their bodies, everything from how they sit to how they eat to how they sleep.
Blackburn: I had no idea this was so complicated. What sorts of therapies do you employ in treatment?
Greene: Once we are confident of a patient’s condition and its causes, we utilize a variety of therapies. We have massage and manipulation, of course, as well as deep infrared heat, pulsatile ultrasound and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. The object of these is to relax spasmodic muscles, increase range of motion, improve misaligned posture and calm overactive nerves. We also recommend lifestyle changes and give the patient “homework”, i.e. exercises to do at home. We bring the patient back to where they ought to be.
Blackburn: I see. And where does someone with jaw pain or other symptoms begin their search for help?
Greene: With their primary care physician. Your doctor will make an initial evaluation and direct you to physical therapy if that appears to be the optimum course.
James Blackburn may be reached at gringoviajero@hotmail.com. Dr. Greene may be reached at Greene Rehab Services Venice Office, 941-484-2471.
