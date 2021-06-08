OSPREY — The Pine View School for Intellectually Gifted graduated its Class of 2021 on Sunday afternoon in Sarasota.
The class had its commencement celebrated at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.
Pine View is consistently ranked as one of the best schools in Florida.
A special section on Venice High and Pine View graduations will appear in the June 16 edition of The Venice Gondolier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.