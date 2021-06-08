OSPREY — The Pine View School for Intellectually Gifted graduated its Class of 2021 on Sunday afternoon in Sarasota.

The class had its commencement celebrated at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.

Pine View is consistently ranked as one of the best schools in Florida.

A special section on Venice High and Pine View graduations will appear in the June 16 edition of The Venice Gondolier.

