OSPREY – Of the 23 Sarasota County Schools students who have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists, 18 are students at Pine View School.
The Sarasota County Schools made the announcement of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. qualifications on Tuesday.
The academic competition takes place with students taking tests and other program requirements.
More than 1.5 million high school students entered the 2021 program, according to a news release from Sarasota County Schools.
"In September, these high scoring students are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a Commended Student or Semifinalist," the news release said. "From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation."
The students in Sarasota County who were named National Merit semifinalists include:
• Pine View School
Mary Jane Bailey
Emily Benson
Nicholas Butakow
Camille I. Edwards
Pragnya Govindu
Neel Gupta
James Hugglestone
Ziwei Jiang
Kiran Kadiyala
Grace Kim
Samuel Klopp
Julia Kourelakos
Finnegan Lear
Joseph Lu
Nicholas Paredes
Nora Povolish
Samantha Sineath
Rohitram Upendram
• Booker High School
Zephaniah Malka
• Riverview High School
Sawyer Dunn-Matrullo
Ashley Hodges
• Sarasota High School
Haley Wood
• Suncoast Polytechnical High School
Michael Moloney
