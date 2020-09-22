Pine View School building

Pine View School has had 18 students named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship competition. 

OSPREY – Of the 23 Sarasota County Schools students who have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists, 18 are students at Pine View School.

The Sarasota County Schools made the announcement of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. qualifications on Tuesday.

The academic competition takes place with students taking tests and other program requirements. 

More than 1.5 million high school students entered the 2021 program, according to a news release from Sarasota County Schools.

"In September, these high scoring students are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a Commended Student or Semifinalist," the news release said. "From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation."

The students in Sarasota County who were named National Merit semifinalists include:

• Pine View School

Mary Jane Bailey

Emily Benson

Nicholas Butakow

Camille I. Edwards

Pragnya Govindu

Neel Gupta

James Hugglestone

Ziwei Jiang

Kiran Kadiyala

Grace Kim

Samuel Klopp

Julia Kourelakos

Finnegan Lear

Joseph Lu

Nicholas Paredes

Nora Povolish

Samantha Sineath

Rohitram Upendram

• Booker High School  

Zephaniah Malka

• Riverview High School 

Sawyer Dunn-Matrullo

Ashley Hodges

• Sarasota High School 

Haley Wood

• Suncoast Polytechnical High School

Michael Moloney

