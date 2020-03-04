VENICE — The developer received the changes it wanted to the site-and-development plan for Fisherman’s Wharf — but not without a little criticism.
Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice Development Co. LLC asked the Planning Commission to amend several parts of the plan, including removing outdoor dining facilities from the marina building and adding a tower to hide mechanicals; shifting the parking lot to avoid electrical equipment; and shrinking the maintenance building by about 63 square feet.
But it was only the addition of balconies on the west side of the condo buildings, facing away from the KMI Bridge, that drew any objections.
Each of the units was already planned to have a lanai, said development team member Mike Miller. Adding a balcony that projects away from the building would provide some scale on the west facade, he said, and give the owners a small outdoor space to enjoy.
“It will create a better-looking building than just a flat building,” he said.
But the redesign to add the balconies also changed the appearance of the facade, swapping smaller windows for more sliding-glass doors.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said the facade looked to him like “a sea of glass.”
“I think we’ve lost some architectural features in trying to do this,” he said, including some arches at the ground-floor level.
Commissioner Bill Willson said he thought the buildings would look different in reality because the glass features would be at different depths to the viewer.
Agreeing with Snyder, Commissioner Shaun Graser said he was skeptical that the balconies would “overshadow” for the glass.
He and Snyder voted against the amendment, though Snyder said he was “debating internally” right until the vote was taken.
“It could be that the pictures don’t do it justice,” he said afterward.
The Commission then reviewed six amendments staff had approved administratively.
Snyder noted that one for the new public safety facility, 1575 E. Venice Ave., included a variety of changes. Because it’s a public building, he suggested it would have been better to have a public hearing rather than just staff review.
“Point well taken,” Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said.
The recording of the meeting is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
