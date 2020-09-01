VENICE — Two Venice City Council votes are all that’s needed to clear the way for a three-unit condo to replace the closed convenience store at 225 The Esplanade North.
The Planning Commission approved a site-and-development plan and a special exception for Cassata Shores on Tuesday but those approvals are contingent on the City Council adopting a future land-use map amendment and a rezoning ordinance.
The Commission voted to recommend approval but the Venice City Council has the final say.
Applicant MPS Development & Construction LLC is proposing a four-story building consisting of a three-space ground-floor parking garage and three residential floors with a roof-top pool.
By special exception it sought to reduce two external parking spaces to 9 feet wide instead of 10; keep a retaining wall that extends out to the beach and add a fence on top; and retain the existing driveway even though at 26 feet, 4 inches, it’s 2 feet, 4 inches wider than would be allowed.
The building would be 6 inches under the maximum 45-foot height allowed under the Residential, Multi-family 3 zoning it has requested.
That height limit applies because the applicant wants the property designated medium-density residential, which allows nine to 13 units per acre even though the math on the subject property works out to eight units an acre — moderate density.
A recent change in the city code lets an applicant seek a lower density and if the property in question is smaller than an acre an additional review isn’t required.
The unintended consequence in this case, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said, is an extra 10 feet in height. A moderate-density area is capped at 35 feet, though a condition-use permit can be sought.
Representing the applicant, attorney Jeff Boone said the request was for medium density because his client originally considered building as many as five units on the property. Even at nearly 45 feet, he said, it would be the shortest condo complex along The Esplanade.
Gulf Shores to the north is 10 stories, he noted, and other residential properties around the site are all high-density residential.
Like the convenience store, Gulf Shores was built in 1973, well prior to the adoption of a comprehensive plan by the city.
Gary Greve, a Gulf Shores resident, said he supports the Cassata Shores project because it will mean less traffic while putting the property to a higher-value use.
But he asked the Commission make any approvals contingent on the property owner, Thomas B. Salem, either demolishing the old store right away or at least securing it and painting the windows black.
Boone said that Mike Miller, who’s involved in the project, would talk to the owner but that an application to install a gate on the property had been rejected by the city.
The vote on the map amendment was 7-0. Commission Member Shaun Graser voted against both the zoning change and the special exception and was joined in opposing the site-and-development plan by Commission Member Dick Lawson.Other business
The Commission also voted to amend the future land use map for the Hurt and Cassata Lakes properties north of Laurel Road.
If approved by the Council, the amendment would make the land-use line between the moderate-density parcel to the north and the mixed-use corridor property to the south match the existing zoning boundary.
