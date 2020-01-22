VENICE — It took the Planning Commission about a half hour Tuesday to decide it would recommend the City Council annex 80 acres in North Venice and amend the city’s comprehensive plan map accordingly.
Then it took about an hour and a half to reach the same conclusion on rezoning the property and approving a conditional use.
All the votes were unanimous, 6-0. Commissioner Tom Murphy was absent.
Applicant D.R. Horton is proposing a 203-unit planned unit development called Palencia for a 73-acre parcel south of Border Road between Clermont Road to the west and Jacaranda Boulevard to the east, north of Ewing Drive.
The remaining 7 acres is a parcel to the southeast that would not be developed, though a trail through it would connect to a kayak launch into Curry Creek.
The land could be developed with up to 735 units under county zoning.
If approved by the City Council, the land would be brought into the city limits and rezoned as a PUD, from a county Open Use, Estates designation.
The conditional use is for gated entrances.
Those entrances were one of the reasons the second two matters took longer to decide than the first two.
The locations of the gates at the entrances shown on the binding master plan for the rezoning and on the condition use submission were slightly different.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum pointed out the discrepancy.
Attorney Jeff Boone said that the final decision for where the gates will go will be up to the fire and police chiefs, though he acknowledged that the differing graphics could cause some confusion.
There was also debate about the seven stipulations recommended by the city’s consultant.
Shrum agreed that four of them no longer applied. However, he recommended keeping ones regarding the effective date of the rezoning and requiring that open space and wetlands be protected in perpetuity and a survey for endangered and threatened species be conducted.
Boone argued for eliminating the stipulations on rezoning and the survey, saying they just restate Florida law. Also, he said, excess stipulations can create the impression that a project is flawed.
The Commission decided only to keep the stipulation about open space and wetlands. But it added one requiring that the trails in the development be of an impervious surface.
It also recommends the Council grant two waivers pertaining to sidewalks.
The first would allow the developer to make a cash payment instead of building a sidewalk along the border with Jacaranda Boulevard. Boone said Palencia would have no access from the road, which is destined to be widened, meaning the sidewalk will just be torn up.
The second would waive sidewalk installation along Clermont Road and Ewing Drive. Those roads aren’t improved and there are only a few houses on them, Boone said, so sidewalks would get little use.
The City Council meets Jan. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.