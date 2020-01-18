VENICE — The Planning Commission has four public hearings on its Tuesday agenda, and all four involve the same project: Palencia.
Applicant D.R. Horton Inc. is seeking, in order, annexation of two parcels totaling about 80 acres; a comprehensive plan map amendment; a zoning map amendment; and conditional-use approval for a 203-unit gated community.
About 73 acres of the proposed planned unit development is in a parcel south of Border Road between Clermont Road to the west and Jacaranda Boulevard to the east, north of Ewing Drive. The remaining 7 acres is a parcel to the southeast.
The owner of the larger parcel is SSD Land Holdings LLC, a Bradenton-based limited liability company that lists Doug Murphy Jr. as a member. Russell W. and Iralyn M. Snyder, Jason Milton Kramer and Jonathan Sol Kramer own the smaller parcel.
Other meetings
• The Planning Commission and the Historic Preservation Board hold a joint meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposed historic preservation ordinance.
• The Architectural Review Board meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. Wednesday’s joint meeting is in Room E of the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
The complete agendas, with backup materials, are available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.