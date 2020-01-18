Palencia

The parcels outlined in green would make up the proposed 203-unit Palencia planned unit development.

 PROVIDED GRAPHIC

VENICE — The Planning Commission has four public hearings on its Tuesday agenda, and all four involve the same project: Palencia.

Applicant D.R. Horton Inc. is seeking, in order, annexation of two parcels totaling about 80 acres; a comprehensive plan map amendment; a zoning map amendment; and conditional-use approval for a 203-unit gated community.

About 73 acres of the proposed planned unit development is in a parcel south of Border Road between Clermont Road to the west and Jacaranda Boulevard to the east, north of Ewing Drive. The remaining 7 acres is a parcel to the southeast.

The owner of the larger parcel is SSD Land Holdings LLC, a Bradenton-based limited liability company that lists Doug Murphy Jr. as a member. Russell W. and Iralyn M. Snyder, Jason Milton Kramer and Jonathan Sol Kramer own the smaller parcel.

Other meetings

• The Planning Commission and the Historic Preservation Board hold a joint meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposed historic preservation ordinance.

• The Architectural Review Board meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

The Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. Wednesday’s joint meeting is in Room E of the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.

The complete agendas, with backup materials, are available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.

