VENICE — Critics of Venice city government have been heard to complain over the years that too many special exceptions get approved.
No one has raised that concern yet about a special exception the Planning Commission will consider Tuesday, for the new fire station by City Hall.
The site-and-development plan for the project is on the agenda of the virtual meeting as well.
The plan is to replace Fire Station 1 with a two-story, 12,000-square-foot building and construct a 6,580-square-foot addition to City Hall to connect the two structures and house the Building Department.
The new station will occupy essentially the same footprint as the existing one rather than be situated on the southwest corner of the property as initially proposed, drawing complaints from neighbors.
As designed, the project needs three exceptions: one to allow two of its three driveways to be wider than 24 feet, to accommodate the necessary turning radius into the station and for vehicles exiting a third, new bay onto Harbor Drive; one to reduce the number of parking spaces required; and one to count offsite parking in the number of spaces to be provided.
The city code requires one space for every 200 square feet of building area for City Hall but doesn’t have any standard for a fire station. Using a rate of one space per employee per shift at the fire station, the buildings would need 216 spaces but only 152 are proposed — 64 fewer than the code calls for but 26 more than are available now, the staff report states.
Only 52 of the spaces would be onsite.
Other business
The Planning Commission will also consider three variance requests:
• For 233 Pensacola Road, to reduce a setback requirement from 20 feet to 5 feet and increase lot coverage from 30% to 35%, for the construction of a new house. The property is a corner lot, which means it has two front yards under city code, one of which has a 3-foot setback now that would actually increase to 5 feet.
• For 300 Short Road, another corner property, to reduce the setback along a city right of way to zero for the construction of a pool cage. This property has technically has three front yards, including the right of way.
• For 304 Bayshore Drive, to allow a third driveway, to access a detached garage and workshop to be built. The existing house straddles two lots that would each be entitled to two driveways if there were a house on each.
The Commission will also consider a comprehensive plan amendment brought by the city to clarify that lower-density development than the ranges established for the four implementing zoning districts in the plan is permitted.
The Planning Commission meets Tuesday, May 19, at 1:30 p.m. via the zoom online platform. The complete agenda and instructions for accessing the meeting are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meeting” header.
