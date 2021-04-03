VENICE — Goodbye HPB and ARB, hello HPARB.
That’s the simplified version of proposed land-use regulations the Venice Planning Commission will consider next week.
In English, it means that the city’s Historic Preservation and Architectural Review boards would be consolidated into a single body — the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board.
It’s not a change the members of the two boards have asked for. They see little overlap in their advisory roles.
The HPB has spent months working on an ordinance to promote historic preservation, going so far as to discuss being able to apply to put a property on the local historic register without the owner’s consent.
It backed away from that position and has been exploring the creation of preservation incentives and an educational campaign.
But it has also lobbied for taking over the ARB’s role in approving the demolition of historic properties, which the ARB supports.
ARB members want to focus on ensuring compliance with the design standards in the city’s Historic and Venetian Theme districts. Whether a building has sufficient historic significance to support preserving it is outside their expertise, members have said.
The lack of standards for evaluating an application for demolition complicate the matter.
HPB members would like control over demolition in order to slow the process down and encourage the pursuit of preservation options.
The ARB had been encouraged to retain control over demolitions out of concerns that the HPB would reject them all, resulting in numerous appeals to the City Council and potential liability for infringing on property rights.
The proposed board could be weighted toward the history side, with four members mandated to be professionals or retired professionals from fields including preservation, history, land-use planning or engineering, among others.
Two members would have to be Florida-licensed architects and one would be a representative from Venice MainStreet.
The proposed regulations would require the written consent of the owner before the filing of an application to put a property on the local register.
They would also establish standards for evaluating a request for a certificate of demolition, beginning with the requirement that the applicant demonstrate “there is no reasonable beneficial use of the property or the applicant cannot receive a reasonable return on a commercial or income-producing property.”
Criteria to be considered include “the historic or architectural significance”; “the difficulty or the impossibility of reproducing such a building, structure or object”; whether it’s “one of the last remaining examples of its kind in the neighborhood, the county or the region”; and “whether reasonable measures can be taken to save the building, structure, or object from collapse.”
The application will have to include a report from an architect or engineer on “the structural soundness of the building and its suitability for rehabilitation, including an estimated cost” and a report on “the economic feasibility of rehabilitation or reuse of the property,” including “various alternative uses.”
The board is directed to deny the application unless the applicant can prove “there is no reasonable beneficial use of the property or that the owner cannot receive a reasonable return.”
The board would still have the authority to approve the application, however, if it determines “the property no longer contributes to City’s Historic District” or “that the demolition of the designated property is necessary to achieve the purposes of the Comprehensive Plan.”
It’s left up to the board to decide whether to condition approval the submission of plans and building permits for a new structure and proof of financing. financing “in order to ensure that the site does not remain vacant after demolition.”
The applicant would have to commit that the property will be at least be graded, drained, grassed and maintained within seven days after demolition.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
