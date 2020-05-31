VENICE — The city’s Planning Commission meets twice next week — on Monday in a workshop to talk land-development regulations and on Tuesday in a regular meeting with seven public hearings on the agenda.
The workshop will focus on a concept that often plays a huge role in development proposals — compatibility.
It’s a consideration in annexation, rezoning, conditional use, special exception and site and development plan petitions under the city’s comprehensive plan.
Simply stated, compatibility is an analysis of how well something new would fit in with what already exists and, to the extent there’s incompatibility, whether it can be mitigated acceptably via setbacks or buffers, for example.
The proposed Murphy Oaks subdivision along Auburn Road was rejected last year because the Council wasn’t convinced that it was a good fit next to Fox Lea Farms to the south. The project is working its way through the state’s dispute resolution process.
The draft regulations focus on mitigation options.
On Tuesday
Though there are seven separate hearings on Tuesday’s agenda, several of them are related.
The stand-alone is a preliminary plat petition for the Palencia subdivision, a 203-unit development bordered by Jacaranda Boulevard, Border Road, North Clermont Road and Curry Creek and Blackburn Canal.
The project is a planned-unit development with an approved master plan. The City Council adopted a comp plan amendment and a zoning map amendment regarding it Tuesday.
Four hearings relate to the former Pineapples property at the southeast corner of U.S. 41 Business and East Venice Avenue.
The Commission will be asked to approve a site-and-development plan for a bank with a drive-thru on the north parcel of the property.
A special exception petition seeks permission to have 9-foot-wide parking spaces instead of 10-foot and a 3-foot wider driveway, and to omit a landscape buffer at the southern boundary, which will abut a parking lot for the southern parcel.
A site-and-development plan for the southern parcel proposes a restaurant with parking and a secondary lot for the restaurant and public parking.
A special exception is requested for narrower parking spaces; the use of an alley to maneuver for parking; and offsite sign; and to waive trees that would be required to be planted near the alley.
The other two hearings are for a preliminary plat amendment for the Portofino property at the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and East Laurel Road, to divide it for development, and a site-and-development plan for a proposed senior living facility in the northeast corner of the property.
The Planning Commission meets Monday, and Tuesday. Both meetings begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be held via the Zoom online platform.
The agendas for both meetings and instructions for connecting to them are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.