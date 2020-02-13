VENICE — What happens when the Planning Commission is confronted with a request for a comprehensive plan map amendment for a property that’s not in the plan?
And the proposed amendment is to give the property a future land use designation that’s not technically in the plan?
The answer is: Nothing. At least not yet.
On behalf of the owners of the Hurt property, in North Venice, attorney Jeff Boone proposed that his clients’ 214 acres be designated Mixed-Use Corridor-2.
Adjacent property carries a Mixed-Use Corridor designation, which allows multi-family housing and commercial development. The new designation Boone asked for would include single-family housing and industrial uses.
It would also increase the MUC maximum of 50% residential development to 80% and reduce the minimum nonresidential development from 50% to 20%.
Boone said his clients have no immediate plans for any development. They just want the flexibility that the range from single-family to industrial uses would allow.
He urged the Commission not to think of this as an amendment to the comp plan but as writing it for the first time for this property, which was annexed after the plan was adopted.
The new designation is appropriate, he said, because this is the only land in the city that’s undeveloped but bordered by existing industrial uses. It’s likely the full range of uses will be needed in the future, he said.
But in drafting the comp plan the city didn’t contemplate mixing single-family dwellings and industrial uses because of compatibility concerns, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said.
They’re not necessarily incompatible, Boone replied. And his clients only want the option to pursue a rezoning in that regard later, if it makes sense in the market, he said.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said that if the property deserves a designation that doesn’t currently exist, the owners should flesh one out with separate standards to be evaluated.
“The city needs to know what it wants out there,” he said. “I’m not sure it does.”
His preference would include percentage ranges for all four potential uses, he said.
And Commission Member Bill Willson would like to see a higher number for nonresidential uses than 20%. That would increase the prospect of industrial development, he said, though the entire allotment could got to commercial uses.
With both Snyder and Commission Member Tom Murphy saying they couldn’t support the MUC-2 designation as proposed and Willson pushing for a greater commitment to industrial uses, Boone asked for a timeout.
After conferring with Shrum, he requested the discussion be continued to the Commission’s March 17 meeting, to allow time to tweak the proposal.
The Commission agreed, with Snyder saying he’ll be wiser then because it’s the day after his birthday.
