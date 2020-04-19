SARASOTA — Dr. Joelle Vlahakis and Dr. Randall Schwartz are in the thick of the battle against COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
She's a palliative care specialist, medical director of Supportive Care Services and co-chair of the hospital's bio-ethics committee. He's a lung and respiratory system and critical care specialist.
He and his colleagues treat infected patients while she and hers try to provide comfort to them and their families and make sure each patient's wishes are honored.
They gave a press briefing Thursday, on National Healthcare Decisions Day — the day after what normally would have been Tax Day, Vlahakis said.
Advanced planning regarding health care decisions is always important, they said, but especially so with COVID-19 because someone who has been infected can become severely ill with little warning.
At that point it may too late for the patient to name a health care surrogate, execute a living will or otherwise communicate preferences regarding treatment — or when to discontinue it.
"Just because we're capable of doing things doesn't always mean we should," Schwartz said.
The most important things to do right now, Vlahakis said, are to "identify the person who can best speak for you," communicate your health care goals and wishes and pick someone to be backup.
Part of the process is talking with the people not chosen, she said, so they know who has been given authority and who has not.
Family members shouldn't have to guess about who can represent the patient or what he or she might or might not want done, she said.
Resolving those potential issues before a hospital admission "is a gift that you give to your family," she said.
The fact that they're not allowed to visit complicates things.
Schwartz described conditions in the COVID-19 ICU as "harrowing," saying that it's hard to grasp the ravages of the disease even for people who can see it.
Loved ones can't visualize what it's like in critical care, he said, though staff are in regular communication with them and convey as much information as possible.
Write it down
Having made your decisions, the next step is memorializing them, or updating the ones you may already have.
That can be in documents prepared by an attorney, forms found online or even just a sticky note, Schwartz said — anything that gives the medical staff some direction.
What they need to know, Vlahakis said, is "what would you put up with to get better."
Someone might readily agree to the use of a ventilator to assist with breathing, Schwartz said. COVID-19 patients at SMH have been weaned off ventilators and left the ICU.
But the progression of the disease can lead to multi-organ failure, he said. Would someone want to be on a ventilator and go through dialysis? Or need a feeding tube to get nutrition?
People who already have a chronic medical condition may have a better idea of how much treatment they'd be willing to undergo to try to recover, Vlahakis said.
But such decisions aren't just a good idea for people who are older or who have health issues, they said.
Although for most people who contract COVID-19 it will only be worse than a cold, Schwartz said, "we don't get to pick and choose who does well."
"It's never too early to think about these things," he said.
