Plane crashes in Venice

VENICE — A plane carrying two people crashed shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Venice.
Both people are believed to be OK. One was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for observation.
The plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing in a pond at Derbyshire Drive and Blue Crane Drive in Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club.
The single-engine plane has a tail number matching a Cessna 172 Skyhawk, owned by the Florida Flight Training Center in Venice. The plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
The flight map shows the plane flew along the coast to the Englewood area and back a few times before circling inland near where it crashed in Venice.
Officials are expected to be on the scene for the next several hours as the cockpit remains submerged.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota County Fire Department are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration.
