VENICE - Investigators, including the Federal Aviation Administration, are looking into a plane that was destroyed Sunday in a fire at Venice Municipal Airport.
According to authorities, the pilot and a passenger of a Piper PA-32 Cherokee 6 were on Runway 5-23 about 1 p.m. Sunday preparing for take off when the situation escalated.
"The pilot smelled smoke ... He and his passenger exited the plane," according to a news release from the city of Venice. "The aircraft became fully engulfed in flames shortly afterward."
Neither pilot nor passenger were injured.
The plane has a single-engine with six seats, in this variation.
Venice Fire Department, Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Police and Sarasota County Hazmat officials responded to the fire.
Venice Fire Battalior Chief Steve Worobel had a filled tank of 80 gallons of fuel.
"Hazmat was able to recover and mitigate 30 gallons of fuel at the scene," the city stated in its news release.
The FAA was due at the scene Monday morning for its part of the investigation. Runway 5-23 remains closed Monday, according to the city.
Venice Municipal Airport Director Mark Cervasio was unavailable for comment Monday morning. - This story will be updated.
