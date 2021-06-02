VENICE — The Planning Commission has redrawn the line between the structures that will need a Venice board’s approval for demolition and those that won’t.
On the “won’t” side now are 49 houses in the Edgewood neighborhood east of the bypass that city planner John Nolen designated for workforce housing, and two on the island.
All 51 houses date back to 1929 or earlier but the commission, by a 4-3 margin, decided that only structures that old or older that are in either the city’s Historic Venice or Venetian Theme districts — mainly on the island — will need a certificate of architectural compliance, which authorizes demolition.
Currently, the Architectural Review Board issues those, but the draft land-use regulations the commission has been reviewing call for the ARB to be merged with the Historic Preservation Board into a single entity.
About 100 structures built in 1929 or earlier are in the two districts — 81 in the Historic Venice District and 19 in the Venetian Theme District, Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
More than 1,700 structures could have been included, though. That’s the number of properties in the area designated in the comprehensive plan as the John Nolen Historic District, which includes Edgewood, Snyder said.
The vast majority of them don’t need a CAC for renovation or demolition now, and the prospect of imposing that requirement was a huge sticking point for commission member Shaun Graser.
“I’m opposed to putting new restrictions on existing properties,” he said.
He reiterated the point several times during Tuesday’s meeting.
But during audience participation, ARB Vice Chair John Barrick, an architect, had urged the commission to take a broader view.
He said he compares historic preservation to car restoration. As time passes, he said, more cars are added to the list of ones that are considered valuable.
If the city’s preservation focus were limited to properties from the Nolen era and the two theme districts, some worth preserving “are going to fall through the cracks, he said, and it won’t be possible through some “stop-gap” maneuver to protect them.
Commissioner Bill Willson said he’d love to be able to save all the properties under discussion but the city has to be aware of the legalities of restricting property rights.
“I would assume it would add additional difficulty for the city if we were to do that,” Snyder said.
“You are correct,” city attorney Kelly Fernandez responded.
Commissioners Richard Hale and Richard Lawson sided with Graser but Willson and the other three commissioners voted in favor of requiring a CAC in the two districts even though a few properties wouldn’t need one now.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum reminded the Commission the regulations are still a work in progress.
“I suspect we’ll probably go through this two more times,” he said.
Once will be in meetings set for June 29 and 30, to finalize the draft before it goes out to the public and the city’s advisory boards for comment.
A second time would be to review all those comments prior to approving the regulations for transmission to the City Council.
That won’t happen until the fall.
