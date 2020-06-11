VENICE — Compatibility is one of those things that's easier to define than to achieve.
Simply stated, it's comparing proposed development to what exists, Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder said at a meeting of his board Monday.
Tables in the draft land-use regulations the Commission was reviewing provide setback and buffer standards based on what someone would like to build and what's already in place. A multi-family building going in next to single-family housing would require a setback from the property line of twice the height of the building, for example.
But that's the recommendation from planning staff and the city's consultant, who acknowledged the multipliers used were mainly a result of "trial and error."
There's no real right or wrong, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said, just a consideration of "what are we trying to achieve?"
It's up to the Commission to say whether "the numbers reflect what you think they ought to reflect," Snyder told his colleagues.
They were divided regarding whether standards should "mirror" each other — that is, should the setback requirement be the same when a single-family project is proposed next to a multi-family area as it is when a multi-family project is proposed next to a single-family area?
As drafted, they weren't.
It made sense to Commission Member Shaun Graser that the standards be the same, and Shrum noted that other numbers in the table did mirror each other. That suggested the difference being discussed might be a typo Snyder said.
It could open the door to a legal challenge, Commission Member Bill Willson said.
But, city Planning Manager Roger Clark said, the difference makes sense because the focus is on the impact of the proposed project. A multi-family development would have a greater impact on a single-family neighbor than vice versa, he said.
Staff and the consultant will revisit the table.
Shrum also asked the Commission for guidance on buffers. There's a table for those too, regarding landscaping, fences, walls and berms, but it doesn't specify, for example, where within the buffer any of those things can be.
The sentiment was that required plantings should be in front of a fence or wall but there was no consensus on whether the fence or wall should be closer to the adjoining property or the internal lots of the development.
Graser said the key is that the backs of houses shouldn't be visible from the road.
But at the same time, Willson said, it shouldn't look "like we're trying to wall in the city."
A big question that will be addressed later is whether, or when, all these new standards will apply other than to new projects. That is, at what point would a redevelopment project trigger them?
It could involve substantial expense regarding buffers, for example, because the current city code is "bare bones," Shrum said.
The next Planning Commission meeting is June 16. However, the Commission and the City Council meet in a workshop Friday, June 12, to discuss the progress of the land-use regulations.
